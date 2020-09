Lillian Hagelstein

March 8, 1935-August 30, 2020

Lillian Hagelstein was born March 8, 1935, on the family farm by Osmond, to William F. and Lillian (Dewey) Broekemeier. She graduated from Osmond High School in 1953, and Wayne State College in 1955. On Oct. 21, 1956, Lillian married Dean Hagelstein at the Osmond Lutheran Church. She taught country schools in Osmond. Lillian loved gardening, flowers, going on trips, and spending time with her family.