Lillian Kaup

March 22, 1931 - March 16, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa. Visitation is Sunday 3-5 p.m. There will be a 5 p.m. vigil service all at the church. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery.

Lillian was born March 22, 1931, in rural Nance County to Edward and Josephine (Paprocki) Swalec. She attended school in district #48 and graduated from Genoa High School in 1948. She was united in marriage to John Kaup on June 26, 1954, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church-Krakow. They lived their entire married life on the family farm near Genoa. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa. Lillian was a religion CCD teacher at St. Rose for 30 years and was also involved in activities at the church. She was secretary of the school board at rural district #25 for 12 years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, listening to polka and country western music and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her husband died on Feb. 27, 2005, after which she continued to live on the family farm.