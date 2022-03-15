Lillian Stubbs

Lillian M. Stubbs

February 3, 1925 - February 15, 2022

Lillian became a registered nurse and was assigned to hospitals in Hawaii and Alaska. She married John Van Hook Stubbs in 1955, and they had over 43 wonderful years of marriage before his passing. She and John moved to Seadrift in 1961, and after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Carla, they built the Seadrifter Inn and owned and operated it for many years. Lillian was a self-reliant hardworking lady, and there was no doubt she was the matriarch of her family. She liked fishing and being the captain of the boat. She enjoyed remodeling and refinishing furniture and could perform many repairs on rentals herself. She loved German Shepherds and had several over the years. She was a very kind person to those close to her, who loved her community and her family very much. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seadrift.