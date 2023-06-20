Preceded in death by her husband, Duane Martensen; grandson, George Duane Martensen; parents, Edward and Lillie Engel; sister, Millie Rose; and brother, Don Engel. Survived by her children, Diane (Rick) Bussard and Todd (Lori) Martensen; grandchildren, Nicki (Scott) Swierenga, Brett (Keri) Leach, Matthew Martensen, Curtis (Natalie) Bussard, Katie Martensen and Zach (Emma) Bussard; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Wednesday, June 21, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary, 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, followed by a funeral service starting at 10:30 a.m., also at Mortuary. Graveside service is 3 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska.