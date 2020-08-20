× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Galley

March 23, 1943-August 18, 2020

Linda Galley, 77, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Emerald Rehab and Nursing in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will not be present at visitation. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.

Please follow all CDC guidelines when attending the visitation and services. The funeral service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Linda was born March 23, 1943, to Inar and Evelyn (Jasa) Week in St. Edward. She graduated from St. Edward High School in 1961. Linda married Vincent Galley on Oct. 12, 1963, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She worked at ALCO and Becton-Dickenson until her retirement. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, and was an active member of the Eagles Auxiliary where she was a past president and on the Board of Trustees. She attended many state and national conventions. Linda is a member of the Eagles Auxiliary Hall of Fame.