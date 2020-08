Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Linda Galley

March 23, 1943-August 18, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at St. Isidore Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at McKown Funeral Home.