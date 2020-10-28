Linda M. Stone

Age 64

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove. Inurnment will take place at Looking Glass Cemetery at a later date. Current COVID-19 DHMs are in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at both the visitation and mass.