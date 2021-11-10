Linda Roebuck

August 30, 1956 – November 7, 2021

Linda Roebuck, 65, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, with 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning at St. Anthony Church. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

Linda was born Aug. 30, 1956, to Bob & Alnetta (Karges) Topinka. She married John Roebuck on Nov. 25, 1988. Linda enjoyed doing outings and activities with her children and grandchildren and many camping trips to the Double Nickel campsite.

Linda worked for the Platte County Sheriff Department for over 36 years, where she achieved the rank of sergeant.

Linda is survived by her husband, John Roebuck of Columbus; sons, Matt Topinka, Nathan (Cassie) Roebuck and Robert (Chelsey) Roebuck, all of Columbus; daughters, Heather (Mark) Wagner of Columbus and Amber Conway of Omaha; brothers, Rich Topinka of Grand Island and Bob (Pat) Topinka of Minnesota; sister, Cindy (Leon) Warnick of Columbus; aunt, Doris Jaworski of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Alnetta Topinka; and her sister, Lynette Goins.

