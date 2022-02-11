Linda Rumsey

Linda Musser Rumsey

September 8, 1948 - February 4, 2022

Linda Musser Rumsey, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Emerald Care & Rehab of Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating. Interment will be in Jackson Cemetery in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. After the funeral and graveside services, the family invites family and friends to a luncheon at Wunderlichs Catering in Columbus, Nebraska, to follow.

Linda Musser Rumsey was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Elmer and Betty (Christensen) Musser. She attended rural grade schools south of Oakdale, graduated from Neligh High School in 1966 and attended Wayne State College. While attending Wayne State College, Linda met Gary Busteed and the two were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 1967, in Elgin. To this union two children were born, a daughter, Amy and son, Bryan. Linda was later united in marriage to Daniel Rumsey on Nov. 24, 1999, in Columbus.

Linda completed her college education at Central Community College and for 25 years worked for the Department of Health and Human Services as a social worker. Linda was a devoted mother and grandmother, treasuring and taking great pride in her grandchildren and their activities. Linda found joy in her home, garden, yard, was an excellent cook and an avid reader. She enjoyed hosting family holidays and always looked forward to Nebraska football Saturdays. As a family, we take comfort in the cherished memories of those who have shared how Linda touched their lives.

Linda is survived by husband, Daniel Rumsey of Columbus; daughter, Amy (Chris) Blaser of Duncan; son, Bryan (Kerrie) Busteed of Omaha; grandchildren, Elizabeth Blaser, Liam Blaser, Peyton Busteed and Madeline Busteed; brother, Dr. Wesley (Lynn) Musser of Laurel, Maryland; sister, Cheri (Mike) Blocher of Oakdale; nephew, Jonathan (Amy) Musser of Lilburn, Georgia; and great nephew and niece, Jason and Elise Musser.

Linda was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Betty Musser.

Memorials are suggested to the Columbus Public Library.

