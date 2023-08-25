Linda Tichota

December 21, 1951 - August 22, 2023

Linda Tichota, age, 71 of Rising City, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, as result of an automobile accident.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Church in Bellwood. Visitation is on Monday from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil to follow at 7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation continues Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Peter Church. Interment is in Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Bellwood.

Linda Tichota was born Dec. 21, 1951, in David City to Richard and Marcella (Sabata) Kozisek. She attended and graduated high school in Rising City. After graduating, she briefly lived in Lincoln. On Aug. 27, 1977, Linda was united in marriage to Russell Tichota. She worked 30+ years at BDs before retiring. Linda also worked part time at Little Messengers Daycare and Reg's 7 Mile Steakhouse. She enjoyed sewing, baking, crossword puzzles, and growing her flowers. Linda also enjoyed taking trips to the casinos and always spending time and watching her grandkids. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church.

She is survived by: son: Travis (Tylee) Tichota of David City, Nebraska; daughter: Holly Tichota of Schuyler, Nebraska; four granddaughters: Trista, Tayja, Taylor and Tessa; grandson: Colton; sister: Carol (Marv) Miller; brother: Duane (Ramona) Kozisek; brother-in-law: Carroll Wemhoff; sister-in-law: Patricia Tichota; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and husband.