Linda Rae Troutman

March 12, 1953 - Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Linda Rae Troutman, 70, of York, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at York.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Metz Chapel in York. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. with her family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. that evening at the mortuary.

She was born March 12, 1953, to Paul Wayne Duncan and Marie Juliana (Krutina) in Norfolk, Nebraska. She was raised by her mother and stepfather Rolland Hughes in York. On Sept. 9, 1972, Linda was united in marriage to David Lee Troutman at the First Presbyterian Church in York.

One of her greatest accomplishments was being married to a truck driver for 46 years. She also provided in home daycare and enjoyed all of the kids she took care of. She was a people person and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed working on puzzles, watching Lifetime movies and loved being outdoors. Linda never knew a stranger and leaves behind many friends.

She is survived by her husband, David of York; son, Eugene Scott (Janelle) Troutman of Columbus; daughter, Dava “Dee” Lynne Magnussen of York; grandchildren, Jordan Troutman and Rachel Troutman of Columbus, Alexander (Destiny) Magnussen of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Andria Magnussen of York; great-grandchildren, Emily, Marcus and Liam Magnussen of Claremore, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her brother, Michael (Becky) Hughes of Loveland, Colorado, and their children Tess (Nicholas) Elliot and Breana; and brother, Marlin (Tokiko) Hughes of Japan and their daughter Aika.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Donald Duncan and Richard Hughes.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.