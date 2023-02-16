Lisa Marie Mick Brandl

Age 55

Lisa M. Brandl passed away Feb. 14, 2023, in Millard, Nebraska, at her home.

Visitation with family receiving friends is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb 17, 2023, Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services (Southwest Chapel), 6505 S. 144th St. in Omaha.

Lisa was born May 31, 1967, to Dwane J. and Jane (Semin) Mick of Bellwood, Nebraska, at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus. She was raised on a farm near Bellwood. She attended Bellwood grade school and graduated from Aquinas High School in David City. She then attended school at UNL and graduated with her doctorate degree in pharmacy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She was a devoted pharmacist who was loved by her many patients.

She was united in marriage to Russ Brandl and together they had two wonderful sons, Trent and Dylan.

Lisa especially loved attending her sons' baseball games and also enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and anything that had to do with Huskers.

She is survived by her husband, Russ and her two sons,Trent and Dylan, along with her two stepchildren, Craig and Carina; parents, Dwane and Jane Mick; sisters, Lori VanDyke (Dana) and Tracy Hake (Kevin); grandsons; Austin, Trey, Wyatt and Brody; and many other relatives and friends.

