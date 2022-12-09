Lisa Jessen

October 26, 1969 - December 6, 2022

Lisa Jessen, 53, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home in Columbus surrounded by her family.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the First Baptist Church. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Lisa was born Oct. 26, 1969, in Columbus to Dean and Shirley (Holmberg) Wessel. She received her education at St. Bonaventure Grade School and graduated from Scotus Central High School in 1988. Lisa then attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln. She worked at Hy-Vee for many years and most recently for Drain Surgeon/DS Pumping. Lisa loved her family and the relationship with her many friends. She enjoyed bowling, camping and attending her children's events.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Charley Jessen of Columbus; daughter, Patricia (Sean) Gravem of California; daughter, Shayla (Ryan) Corder of Clarkson; daughter, Elisa Jessen of California; son, Zachary Flash of Lincoln; son, Seth Jessen of Columbus; son, Aaron Jessen of Columbus; five grandchildren, Gabe, Haily, Brooklyn, Kelsi and Hudson; mother, Shirley Wessel of Columbus; brother, Jeff (Paula) Wessel of Lincoln; brother, Ron (Kim) Wessel of Omaha; sister, Lori (Todd) Pytlik of Columbus; sister, Tracy (Chad) Kucera of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews and one great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Wessel; sister, Amanda Kudron; grandparents, Urban and Corrine Wessel and Otto and Frances Holmberg.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to Curing Cancer With Clubs-519 S. 3rd Street Howells, NE 68641