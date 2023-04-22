Lloyd Diamond
April 2, 1942 - April 20, 2023
Lloyd Diamond, 81, of Columbus, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.
Lloyd was born April 2, 1942, in Topeka, Kansas, to Astor and Katherine (Bayless) Diamond. He graduated high school from Topeka High. Lloyd served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1968. He served in Vietnam and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. Lloyd married Connie Jo Lee on March 30, 1962, in Quenemo, Kansas. Lloyd lived in a number of towns including Denver, Topeka and Columbus. They considered Topeka home, having lived a majority of time there, up until April of 2014 when they moved to Columbus. In his early years he enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors. Later in life he enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife and spending time with family. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #446, AARP, Knights of Columbus 3rd degree Council #9264, Knights of Columbus 4th degree Assembly #0605 and the American Legion.
He is survived by his son, Daniel E. (Geneva) Diamond of Dodge City, Kansas; son, David L. (Lauri) Diamond of Columbus; grandson, Eric J. (Tiffany) Diamond of Omaha; granddaughter, Melissa Diamond of Lincoln; niece, Krista Gentry of Lawrence, Kansas; niece, Karla Meadors of Silver Lake, Kansas; and niece, Samantha Loughlin of Texas.
He is preceded by his wife, Connie Diamond; parents; Astor and Katherine Diamond; and beloved dog, Pepper.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to Paws and Claws Adoption Program or the American Cancer Society.