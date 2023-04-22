Lloyd Diamond

April 2, 1942 - April 20, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Lloyd was born April 2, 1942, in Topeka, Kansas, to Astor and Katherine (Bayless) Diamond. He graduated high school from Topeka High. Lloyd served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1968. He served in Vietnam and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. Lloyd married Connie Jo Lee on March 30, 1962, in Quenemo, Kansas. Lloyd lived in a number of towns including Denver, Topeka and Columbus. They considered Topeka home, having lived a majority of time there, up until April of 2014 when they moved to Columbus. In his early years he enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors. Later in life he enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife and spending time with family. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #446, AARP, Knights of Columbus 3rd degree Council #9264, Knights of Columbus 4th degree Assembly #0605 and the American Legion.