Lloyd "Louie" Bartholomew

September 9, 1937 - May 27, 2022

Lloyd "Louie" Bartholomew, of Columbus, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at VA Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 6 with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by the Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Lloyd Bartholomew, Jr. was born Sept. 9, 1937 in Clarinda, Iowa, to Lloyd Sr., and Margaret (Braun) Bartholomew. He grew up in Columbus where he graduated from St. Bonaventure High School. Louie served in the U.S. Marine Corp in Hawaii from 1957-1959. He married Phyllis Sohl on Sept. 4, 1965, at St. Bonaventure Church. Louie worked various jobs throughout his life including time with the railroad, Behlen's, B-K Manufacturing, and retired from Excel.

Louie enjoyed hunting and trap shooting. He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Bartholomew of Columbus; twin son, Jamie Bartholomew of Columbus; grandsons, Cody, Bryce and Alec; twin son, Jimie (Gail) Bartholomew of Beatrice; twin granddaughters, Emily and Alison; two great-grandchildren, Bailey Bartholomew and August Bartholomew with one on the way; brother, Robert Bartholomew of Columbus; and seven nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd, Sr. and Margaret Bartholomew; twin sister, Laverna (Jack) Dittmer; and sister-in-law, Nancy Roth Bartholomew.