Lois Aerni

Lois Jane Aerni

March 4, 1924 - January 24, 2022

Lois Jane Aerni, 97, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A private family service will be held.

Lois Jane Aerni was born March 4, 1924, in Niobrara, Nebraska, to Henry and Margery (Biles) Kuklish. She graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus, Nebraska. On Feb. 14, 1946, Lois was united in marriage to Carl Aerni at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. She was employed at Nebraska Public Power District for 25 years. Lois was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was active with the VFW Auxiliary and the Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, making porcelain dolls, traveling, Husker football and spending time with family and friends.

Lois is survived by her children, Linda (Guy) Wheatley of Columbus; Susan (Larry) Mares of Columbus and Allen (Sandy) Aerni of Tempe, Arizona; grandchildren, Mikaela (Tom) Richmond of Kearney; Carly (Anthony) Hoke of Long Beach, California; Elizabeth (Dan) Wheatley-Johnson of Holdrege; Alex Mares of New York City and Jenna Mares of Aurora, Colorado; step-grandson, John Benit of Laveen, Arizona; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Luke Richmond of Kearney; Maxson and Conrad Hoke of Long Beach, California and Axel Johnson of Holdrege.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Aerni; sisters, Evelyn Good and Phyllis (Gerald) Healey; and brothers, Kenneth (Shirley) Kuklish and William (Beverly) Kuklish.

