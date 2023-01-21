Lois Coffin

Lois Ruth Coffin

April 4, 1934 - January 19, 2023

Lois Ruth Coffin, 88, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 19, 2023, at Brookstone Village in Omaha.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Shelby United Methodist Church with the Rev. Soonil Park officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 at the church. Interment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Lois was born April 4, 1934, in Columbus to Lee and Millie Grace (Oesterreicher) Carter. She attended country school south of Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1951. After high school Lois worked at Bernt's Cafe in Shelby as a waitress.

On April 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to Wayne Charles Coffin at Shiloh Church in rural Polk County. To this union three children were born. They lived in Shelby before moving to the farm south of Shelby on the Big Blue River. In 1976 they moved into town and lived in a house that Wayne built. Lois later moved to the assisted living in Osceola before moving to Brookestone Village in Omaha in 2020 where she resided until her passing.

She was a member of the Shelby American Legion Auxiliary since 1954 and a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Shelby where she also taught Sunday school. She was a past member of the Blue River Extension Club and United Methodist quilting ladies.

When Lois was young she liked riding her Cushman scooter and rollerskating. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, working in her garden, canning, writing letters and spending with her family.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn (Barry) Wombacher of Papillion, Laura (Mike) Parr of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Sandra (Paul) Olson of Omaha; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne who passed away March 31, 2000; and her parents, Lee and Millie Carter.

Memorials are suggested to Shelby United Methodist Church, Shelby American Legion Auxiliary, Shelby Senior Center and American Diabetes Assn.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.