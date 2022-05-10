Lois Greaser

November 7, 1946 - May 7, 2022

Lois Greaser, 75, of Richland, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with 7 p.m. rosary service at the chapel. Visitation continues on Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m., also at the chapel. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Lois was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Schuyler to Francis and Mary (Dostal) Volsicka. She attended area schools and graduated from Clarkson High School. On Sept. 6, 1968, she married Frank Greaser at St. John's Catholic Church in Howells. They lived south of Schuyler until 1972, when they moved to Richland. She and Frank owned and operated Greaser's Village Inn in Richland until retiring in 2013. She loved caring for her flowers and spending time with family when she wasn't working.

She is survived by her husband, Frank of Richland; two sons, Scott (Piywan) Greaser of Riverview, Florida; and Brian Greaser of Haines City, Florida; two grandchildren: Anthony (Kayleigh) Greaser and Ariel Greaser; two sisters, Diane Hollman of Columbus; and Bonnie (Larry) Otto of Clarkson; sister-in-law, Lucille Shelton of Richland; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Jerry Hollman.

Memorials in care of Colfax County K-9 Fund.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.