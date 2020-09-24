× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Jean Schultz

April 12, 1925-September 23, 2020

Lois Jean Schultz, 95, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Federated Church or to the wishes of the family.

Lois Jean Wullenwaber was born April 12, 1925, in Utica, to Henry and Hannah (Drucker) Wullenwaber. She was the youngest of five children. Lois married Kenneth Dale Schultz on April 5, 1947, in Belleville, Kansas. The couple spent many years farming, ranching and owning and operating restaurants. They especially enjoyed driving to their ranches in the Sandhills and checking their cow herds.

Her greatest joy was the many family holidays and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois was a member of the Federated Church in Columbus.