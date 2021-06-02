 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lois Klug
0 comments

Lois Klug

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lois L. Klug

April 2, 1931 - May 23, 2021

Lois L. Klug, 90, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, Ohio.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St., Longmont, Colorado. Friends may call at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

She was born April 2, 1931, in Creston, Nebraska, to Walter and Thelma (Wendt) Sander.

Lois is survived by her loving daughter, LeAnne (the Rev. Bradford) Scott and their children Megan E. and Adam J. (Laine) Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Willis Klug; son, Brian Roger Klug; sister, Aldine Germeroth; and brother, Harlen Sander.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Lois's memory are asked to consider the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Toledo, Ohio; Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri; or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Memorial Day 2021

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News