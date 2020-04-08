Lois LuRae Moersen
July 10, 1932-April 3, 2020
Lois LuRae Moersen, 87, died peacefully on April 3, 2020, in Loveland, Colorado.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, Colorado, and interment at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus, both to be announced at later date. Please check Lois' tribute page at www.goesfuneralcare.com for updates on the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Platte County Historical Society, PO Box 31, Columbus, NE 68602 or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7755 Greenstone Trail, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
Lois was born in Columbus, daughter of Raymond and Luella Arndt, attending Immanuel Lutheran School then later graduating from Kramer High School where she met her future husband, Ken. Lois was a majorette for Kramer High School's award winning band and participated with the band in its performance at the Chicago-Land Music Festival in Soldiers Field in 1948.
Lois attended Valparaiso University in Indiana briefly, then returned to marry her high school sweetheart, Ken. Lois and Ken were happily married for 58 years, raising three children while living in Columbus, before moving to Loveland in 1993.
In Columbus, Lois served as an American Red Cross ‘Gray Lady' for 35 years. She was an avid seamstress, enjoyed quilting and painting, and designing and creating artwork for her home. Always positive and cheerful, Lois enjoyed waking early, reading and solving word puzzles and Sudoku before starting her day. She worked in Columbus jewelry store and was a 30-year member of a bridge club with life-long friends. In addition, she supported ‘Columbus Friends of Music' organization and the arts.
Lois volunteered at McKee Medical Center and helped early elementary students develop their reading skills by participating in the ‘Grand-Friends' program while living in Colorado. Most of all, Lois enjoyed a wide variety of people and activities, especially spending time with her beloved family.
Lois is survived by sons, Kenneth R. Moersen of Columbus and Stephen W. (Melanie) Moersen of Loveland; daughter, Linda C. (Gregory) Kading of Loveland; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as her brother, Leslie R. (Shirley) Arndt of Danville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Camilla M. Nelson of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Sister Winifred E. Moersen OSF of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond W. and Luella T. Arndt; husband, Kenneth W. Moersen; and brother, Roland E. Arndt.
