× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois LuRae Moersen

July 10, 1932-April 3, 2020

Lois LuRae Moersen, 87, died peacefully on April 3, 2020, in Loveland, Colorado.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, Colorado, and interment at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus, both to be announced at later date. Please check Lois' tribute page at www.goesfuneralcare.com for updates on the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Platte County Historical Society, PO Box 31, Columbus, NE 68602 or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7755 Greenstone Trail, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

Lois was born in Columbus, daughter of Raymond and Luella Arndt, attending Immanuel Lutheran School then later graduating from Kramer High School where she met her future husband, Ken. Lois was a majorette for Kramer High School's award winning band and participated with the band in its performance at the Chicago-Land Music Festival in Soldiers Field in 1948.

Lois attended Valparaiso University in Indiana briefly, then returned to marry her high school sweetheart, Ken. Lois and Ken were happily married for 58 years, raising three children while living in Columbus, before moving to Loveland in 1993.