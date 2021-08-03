Lois Micek
May 9, 1935 – July 31, 2021
Lois Micek, 86, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Meridian Gardens.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church.
Lois Micek was born May 9, 1935, in Norfolk to Joseph and Eleanor (Mueck) Haschke. She grew up in the Humphrey area, where she graduated from St. Francis High School. Lois was united in marriage to Gerald Micek on Nov. 20, 1957, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. They lived and farmed by Monroe. After retiring from the farm, Lois and Gerald moved to Columbus, where she was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her family. Lois was a prayerful, kind, faithful, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Glen (Annette) Micek of Monroe, Alan (Lori) Micek of Columbus and Delvin (Debbie) Micek of Columbus; daughters, Darlene (Tim) Ott of Columbus, Lynn (John) Siefken of Lake Stevens, Washington, and Mary Jo (Dan) Blocker of Lake Stevens, Washington; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Diane (Jerry) Krings of Columbus, Ivan (Mary Ann) Haschke of Humphrey, Janice (Ralph) Kroenke of Omaha, Joyce (Bob) Luetkenhaus of Lindsay and Neal (Mary) Haschke of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; and brother, Leon Haschke