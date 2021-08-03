Lois Micek

May 9, 1935 – July 31, 2021

Lois Micek was born May 9, 1935, in Norfolk to Joseph and Eleanor (Mueck) Haschke. She grew up in the Humphrey area, where she graduated from St. Francis High School. Lois was united in marriage to Gerald Micek on Nov. 20, 1957, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. They lived and farmed by Monroe. After retiring from the farm, Lois and Gerald moved to Columbus, where she was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her family. Lois was a prayerful, kind, faithful, loving wife, mother and grandmother.