Lois Parker

March 24, 1947 – December 14, 2020

Lois Parker, 73, of Genoa, formerly of Silver Creek, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Genoa Long Term Care.

Private family services will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek. Public visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the United Methodist Church. The service on Friday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Lois LeAnn Parker was born on March 24, 1947, in Central City, Nebraska, to Carl and Myrtle (Blair) Bivens. She grew up in Silver Creek, graduated from high school in 1965, and later married Dale Parker on July 24, 1966, in Silver Creek. Lois worked at Vishay Dale Electronics for 30 years before retiring in 2010. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.