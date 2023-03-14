November 23, 1931—March 12, 2023

Lois L. Rodehorst, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in rural Platte County. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 14 from 5-8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, March 15 from 9 a.m. until time of service. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at the church.

Lois Louise (Benning) Rodehorst was born Nov. 23, 1931, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Gustav C. and Louise B. (Siefken) Benning. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Shell Creek in rural Platte County. At the age of six, Lois lost her mother to cancer and spent a great deal of time at her aunts’ homes and worked alongside her dad on their family farm. In 1942, her father married Harriet Mikkelsen who loved her and raised her as her own. She attended rural school District #80 and graduated from Kramer High School in 1949 in Columbus.

On Feb. 4, 1951, Lois was united in marriage to Lorenz A. Rodehorst at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. After their marriage, she became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served as a Bible School assistant and volunteered in the nursery. Together they operated the family farm north of Columbus for more than 50 years raising livestock and grain. After Lorenz’s death in 2001, Lois continued to be involved in the family operation, which she dearly loved.

Lois worked at the Columbus Sales Pavilion for 18 years and at Corner Stop and Fast Phil convenience stores. Lois began working at Lakeview High School in 2004 as the study hall monitor. She then became a paraeducator in the English Language Learner classroom and remained in this position until her retirement in 2020. In 2010 she was selected by the Student Council as the recipient of the LHS Blue Apple Award.

She was a 50-plus year member of the Lamplighters Extension Club, a leader for the Glowing Candles 4-H Club for 15 years, and an open class superintendent at the Platte County Fair for 37 years. Lois and Lorenz were strong supporters of Lakeview FBLA, FFA, the music program and athletic activities, which led to their induction into the Lakeview Athletic Hall of Fame. She was also a member of the Hartman Post 84 American Legion Auxiliary.

Lois spent many hours mowing her yard and enjoyed planting flowers. She played cards with many different groups and loved socializing with her friends. Lois adored her family and shared her faith in Jesus Christ with them. She loved holiday gatherings and attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s birthday parties and activities.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Judy (Dale) Dicke of Creston; grandson, Travis (Jennifer) Dicke of Creston; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Karter and Jaycee; granddaughter, Tarryn (Michael) Hickman of Smithville, Missouri; great-grandsons, Coen and Clay; granddaughter, Tricia (David) Kersting of Creston; great-grandchildren, Karis, Kesler and Karsta; granddaughter, Tambri (Clint) Paulsen of Platte Center; great-grandsons, Knox and Kash; daughter, Jill (Roger) Goedeken of Columbus; grandson, Bryan (Deidre) Goedeken of Plaza, North Dakota; great-grandchildren, Donovan, Mecklen, Liam and Rosalie; grandson, Kyle (Jill) Goedeken of Platte Center; great-grandchildren, Kade and Kendall; granddaughter, Jasey (Darren) Reinhart of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Kole, Luke and Emma; daughter, Jan (Ryan) Went of Creston; granddaughter, Jenna (Aaron) Schaben of Omaha; great-grandsons, Madden and Linden; granddaughter, Jordan (Wes) Wetovick of Fullerton; great-grandchildren, Hayes and Harlow; grandson, Judd (Alyssa) Went of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Berkley, Braylynn and Bronx; son, Jay (Rachael) Rodehorst of Columbus; grandson, Weston (Taylor) Rodehorst of Columbus; great-grandsons, Rhett and Riggs; grandson, Witt (Marie) Rodehorst of Columbus; great-granddaughters, Remy, Willa and Palmer; granddaughter, Wayde (Tyler) Pickinpaugh of Lincoln; a great-granddaughter due in June 2023; sister, Faith Craig of Columbus; sister-in-law, Katherine (Leonard) Rodehorst-Dicke of Columbus; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Gustav and Louise Benning; stepmother, Harriet Benning; an infant sister; husband, Lorenz A. Rodehorst; infant son, Blane Lorenz Rodehorst; and brother-in-law, Donald Rodehorst.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lakeview Education Foundation, Christ Lutheran Choir or family choice.

