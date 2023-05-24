Lois Ann Semin

January 11, 1932 – May 15, 2023

Lois Ann Semin was born on Jan. 11, 1932, on the family farm near Ulysses, Nebraska to Thomas Lawrence and Anna Augusta (Lukassen) Timoney and passed away on May 15, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 91 years, 4 months and 4 days.

Lois grew up in the Ulysses area where she was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She attended District 31 grade school and then attended and graduated from Ulysses High School with the Class of 1949. On Feb. 19, 1955, Lois was united in marriage to Donald Louis Semin at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Ulysses for seven years, until Donald was reactivated into the military. The family lived in Maryland, Kansas, California and Tennessee. They returned to Ulysses in 1976. During this time, Lois did correspondence courses through University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She graduated in 1972, with a bachelor's of science degree in education. She taught at several schools over the years at the various places where they lived. Lois also owned her own tailoring shop in California and Nebraska.

Lois' true passions were sewing, quilting, needlework and tailoring clothes. She was an avid traveler and adventurer. Lois took her first hot air balloon ride on her 60th birthday, sky diving on her 70th, and zip lining in Haiti on her 80th. She took her grandchildren on cruises during their teenage years, either to Alaska, Mexico or to the Caribbean. She loved spending time with her family and friends, but especially her grandchildren. Lois was a member of the Seward VFW Auxiliary, former longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; daughter, Judann Weichselbraun; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Kate and Eugene Hayek, Mary and Don Plessel, Helen Vodicka, Darrel Shipley, Harold Phillips; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joan and Larry Ihde, Dale Semin, Dean and Marie Semin, Ginger Semin; parents-in-law, John and Laura Young.

Survivors cherishing Lois' memory include her four daughters: Lori and husband, Bob Osborne, Seward; Dona and husband, Gary Beard, Lincoln; Lisa and husband, Bob Williams, Seward; and Mari and husband, Randy Feerhusen, Lincoln; son-in-law, Peter Weichselbraun, Vienna, Austria; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Shipley, Ted and wife, Carolyn Timoney, Betty Phillips; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Lois.