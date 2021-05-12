Lonnie Cumming

Lonnie R. Cumming

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with the Rev. Gary Werling and Rev. Brian Ketelson officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward.