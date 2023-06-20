Age 39

Loran A. Zumbrunn, 39, ended his struggle with depression on Monday, June 12, 2023, near his home in Charlottesville, Virginia. As his family and friends mourn this tragic loss, we take comfort in the many ways he so beautifully touched our lives.

The memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, Nebraska, with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Following a time of lunch and fellowship at church, inurnment will be at Main Cemetery in Belgrade, Nebraska. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention https:/afsp.org/

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com