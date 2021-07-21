Loren Fittje

Loren G. Fittje
December 11, 1935 - July 18, 2021
Loren G. Fittje, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 north) in rural Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Brad Birtell and Rev. Paul Rempfer officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the church.
Loren G. Fittje was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Edwin and Lucy (Martensen) Fittje. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church (LCMS). Loren attended Platte County District 21 Grade School, St. John's Lutheran Grade School, Platte County District 30 and graduated from Platte Center High School. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year. Loren enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 21, 1955, and was honorably discharged on July 19, 1957, serving during the Korean War.
On July 27, 1969, Loren was united in marriage to Arloa Bakenhus at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus, Nebraska. They made their home on a farm east of Tarnov, Nebraska. Loren farmed all of his life. They moved into Columbus in the fall of 2000. Loren was an active and faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he had served as a trustee, elder and a member of the school board. He was also involved with Lutheran Laymen's League where he had served as vice president. Loren centered his life around faith, family, and farming and will be missed by all.
Loren is survived by his son, Mark (Ruth) Fittje of Humphrey, Nebraska; grandson, Mitchell Fittje of Humphrey, Nebraska; granddaughter, Deanna Fittje of Humphrey, Nebraska; and sister, Marilyn Cox of Newman Grove, Nebraska.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lucy Fittje; his wife, Arloa Fittje; and brother-in-law, Robert Cox.
Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Hour Ministries.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.