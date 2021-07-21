Loren Fittje

Loren G. Fittje

December 11, 1935 - July 18, 2021

Loren G. Fittje, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 north) in rural Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Brad Birtell and Rev. Paul Rempfer officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the church.

Loren G. Fittje was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Edwin and Lucy (Martensen) Fittje. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church (LCMS). Loren attended Platte County District 21 Grade School, St. John's Lutheran Grade School, Platte County District 30 and graduated from Platte Center High School. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year. Loren enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 21, 1955, and was honorably discharged on July 19, 1957, serving during the Korean War.