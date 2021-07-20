 Skip to main content
Loren Fittje
Loren Fittje

Loren G. Fittje

Age 85

Loren G. Fittje, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, in rural Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Brad Birtell and Pastor Paul Rempfer officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.– 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday July 23, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday July 23, 2021 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Hour Ministries.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

