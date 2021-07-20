Loren Fittje

Loren G. Fittje

Age 85

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, in rural Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Brad Birtell and Pastor Paul Rempfer officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.– 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday July 23, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday July 23, 2021 at the church.