Loren "Jay" Unkel
January 29, 1951-December 8, 2020
Loren "Jay" Unkel, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital. He died after a long battle with COVID complications with his family by his side.
A Celebration of Life for Jay will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday July 17, 2021, at the Columbus First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St., (six blocks north of Super Saver). Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.. on Saturday July 17, 2021, at the church.
Loren Jay Unkel was born on a cold, winter day Jan. 29, 1951, to Loren G. Unkel and Sarah "Sally" Sesler Unkel. Jay was one month early but was a go-getter from the start. He always would arrive early to any destination, which you can see started from birth.
Jay grew up on a farm southwest of Battle Creek, Nebraska, where he learned to work hard from an early age with his grandparents, dad, and younger brother Joe on the farm. Jay graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1969 and then went on to receive a degree in Heating/Air from Northeast Community College. He worked at Camaco in Columbus for many years as a welder until his retirement.
Throughout his life, Jay was blessed with two children: Stacie and Travis. He adored his time with his children and taught them many things and especially how to be a good shot with a gun. He loved his five grandkids, and was always the fun Papa who loved giving different but crazy gifts and hand-picked cards.
On June 20, 1992, Jay married the love of his life, Sharon Bemis Rathje, in Columbus, Nebraska, and gained two stepsons, Shane and Rory Rathje. They spent their time together going on many adventures. They loved motorcycles rides and many years would put on 15,000 miles easily in a season. They enjoyed many camping trips, vacations, and adventures together over the last 28 years. The last eight years they enjoyed their winters in Arizona being snow birds.
Jay enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, motorcycle riding, karate, camping, jewelry making, woodworking and his cats. He loved to make and give gifts for everyone he would meet. He never knew a stranger.
Jay is survived by his wife, Sharon of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Stacie (Joe) Schaecher of Tilden, Nebraska, and their children, Kyleigh Lewis of Omaha, Nebraska, Jaydn Schaecher of Wheeling West Virgina, Brock Schaecher of Fullerton, Nebraska, and Sydnee Schaecher of Tilden, Nebraksa; son, Travis Unkel and grandson, Zander of Watertown, Wisconsin; stepsons, Rory (Amy) Rathje of Madison, Indiana, and their sons Rily and Alec; Shane (Teresa) Rathje of Lincoln, Nebraksa, and their children Michael and Mandy; brother, Joe Unkel of Norfolk, Nebraska, and niece, Alecia Unkel of Denver; mother, Sarah "Sally" Unkel of Norfolk, Nebraska; and many friends.
Jay was preceded in death by his father, Loren G. Unkel; and his grandparents, Walter and Tillie Unkel and Paul and Carrie Sesler.