Loren "Jay" Unkel

January 29, 1951-December 8, 2020

Loren "Jay" Unkel, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital. He died after a long battle with COVID complications with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life for Jay will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday July 17, 2021, at the Columbus First Baptist Church, 3210 30th St., (six blocks north of Super Saver). Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.. on Saturday July 17, 2021, at the church.

Loren Jay Unkel was born on a cold, winter day Jan. 29, 1951, to Loren G. Unkel and Sarah "Sally" Sesler Unkel. Jay was one month early but was a go-getter from the start. He always would arrive early to any destination, which you can see started from birth.

Jay grew up on a farm southwest of Battle Creek, Nebraska, where he learned to work hard from an early age with his grandparents, dad, and younger brother Joe on the farm. Jay graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1969 and then went on to receive a degree in Heating/Air from Northeast Community College. He worked at Camaco in Columbus for many years as a welder until his retirement.