Lorene Cheloha

Lorene A. Cheloha

March 21, 1933 - January 10, 2022

Lorene A. Cheloha, 88, of Columbus, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the McKown Funeral Home. There will be a 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the St. Isidore Church Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Lorene was born March 21, 1933, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to John and Kathryn (Kula) Drog. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1950. Lorene was married to Benedict Cheloha on Nov. 14, 1951, in St. Edward. They lived northwest of Duncan on the family farm until 1974 when they moved into Columbus. Lorene worked at various jobs, including the W.I.C. Program in Columbus, for 18 years. She was a member of Christian Mothers, Evening Bell Extension Club and the Red Hats. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Lorene is survived by her son, Randall (Mary Beth) Cheloha of Dublin, Ohio; son, Rick (Patricia) Cheloha of Yankton; son, Rodney (Cindy) Cheloha of Columbus; daughter, Lisa Hooi of Bennington; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn (Don) Schott of Silver Creek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benedict; brothers, Adolph, Leo, Edwin and Edmund Drog; infant sister, Vonda Drog; sisters, Stacia Paprocki, Wanda Valasek, Irene Laska and Virginia Guenther; and son-in-law, Dan Hooi.