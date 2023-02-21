Lorene 'Tootie' M. Labenz

June 22, 1927 - February 9, 2023

Lorene “Tootie” M. Labenz, 95, of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Lorene “Tootie” May Labenz, daughter of William and Lillian (Fritzges) Laudenklos, was born June 22, 1927, on a farm west of St Edward, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at the St. Edward Catholic Church.

Tootie graduated from St. Edward High School in 1946. Following high school, Tootie worked at the St Edward Cafe, the Thompson Nursing Home and at various other jobs in town.

Tootie was united in marriage to her husband, Ralph Edward Labenz, on June 7, 1950, at the St. Edward Catholic Church. After marrying, the couple made their home on a farm east of St. Edward. In 1958, they purchased their farm five miles north of St. Edward where they lived until 1997 when they moved to town. While on the farm, Tootie was a homemaker and mother to daughters Peggy Jane and Marlene Kay. Ralph passed away on Oct. 19, 2021, and Tootie continued living in their home until entering the Cloverlodge Care Center in December 2022.

Tootie was a member of the St. Edward Catholic Church, Altar Society and the Fairview Faithful Helpers. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, baking, playing cards and crocheting, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking for her loved ones. Once she knew that a recipe she prepared was your favorite, you could be sure she would have it ready and waiting when you came to visit! She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Tootie is survived by her two daughters, Peggy (Mick) Andreasen of St. Edward and Marlene (Jeff) Labenz-Hough of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, Brian Andreasen and family: Dustin and Cody of St. Edward and Halie (Ty) Groth of Kearney; Robin (Mike) Lindauer and family: Braden, Keegan, Trevor, Brinlee, Owen and Nolan of Juniata; Brenda Andreasen of Tucson, Arizona; Travis (Tina) Andreasen and family: Tinley, Tatum, Eliana, Elizabeth and Eddie of Filley; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 71 years, Ralph Labenz; brother, Lloyd Laudenklos; brothers-in-law, Irving Labenz, Mark Labenz, Jerry Labenz, Francis Labenz, Dick Iverson, Roger Greig and Harold Coffey; sisters-in-law, Helen Laudenklos, Alice Coffey, Mary Ann Greig, Florine Iverson, Val Labenz, Vernie Labenz and Marcy Labenz.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.