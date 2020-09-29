Lorene Mick

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lorene Anna (Bruckner) Mick

March 24, 1926-September 27, 2020

Lorene Anna (Bruckner) Mick passed away Sunday, Sept. 27th, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Garden in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. Vigil service at the church. Burial will be in the Presentation Cemetery, rural Bellwood, Nebraska. Please follow a CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. The Service and Vigil will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Lorene Anna Bruckner was born March 24, 1926, in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Anna (Janicek) Bruckner and grew up on a farm near Lone Star.

On Jan. 7th, 1948, Lorene married Walter Mick in St. Peters Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska. From this union five daughters were born. Walt and Lorene farmed side by side on a 5th generation family farm near Bellwood.