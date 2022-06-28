 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lorene Tuma

  • 0
Lorene Tuma

Lorene Tuma

May 16, 1945 - June 25, 2022

Lorene Tuma, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and continue Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Lorene was born May 16, 1945, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Joseph and Helen (Valish) Svasek. She graduated from Schuyler High School and on Oct. 5, 1963, was united in marriage to Harvey Tuma at the Federated Church in Columbus. Lorene worked as a greeter at several local grocery stores in Columbus over the years but was mainly a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers, as well as feeding Kevin's cats who always came running when she would pull into his place.

Lorene is survived by her son, Kevin Tuma of Columbus.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Svasek; husband, Harvey Tuma; sister, JoAnn Svasek; and brothers, George and Milford Svasek.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News