Loretta Person

February 28, 1934 - September 4, 2022

Loretta Person, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at her home.

Memorial services are at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at McKown Funeral Home.

Loretta Lee Person was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Grand Island, Nebraska to John and Eunice (Growcock) Pollard. She graduated from Clarks High School in 1952. Loretta married the love of her life Don Person on Sept. 21, 1952, at United Methodist Church in Clarks, Nebraska. Together they raised four wonderful children and eventually settled in Columbus, Nebraska. She was a legal secretary for Vishay-Dale Electronics for 35 years before she retired.

Loretta loved serving her community and helping others and could often be found volunteering at the Methodist church and local hospital. She was an active member in her church, she loved bowling, she enjoyed her garden and planting flowers, but most of all she enjoyed watching her family in the arena roping for hours on end. She lived a life full of love and laughter and she passed those traits to her family who all do the same. While we will miss her here, we are comforted knowing she is rejoicing in heaven with her husband Don.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Gary) Arnold of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughter, Holly (Kent) Ricken of Pueblo, Colorado; great-grandson, Sage Bader; grandson, Justin (Barb) McBride of Meriden, Wyoming; great-grandchildren, Cort and Kaycee McBride; daughter, Shauna (Luvern) Blaszak of Kingsburg, California; granddaughter, Brooke (Chance) Jackson of Lost Hills, California; great-grandchildren, Raleigh and Rawlins Jackson; son, Craig (Tammy) Person of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Kelly (Virginia) Person of Woodlake, California; grandson, Shawn (Nicole) Stanton of Black River, New York; great-grandchildren, Ava and Hudson Stanton; sister-in-law, Mary Egger of Columbus, Nebraska; niece, Amy (Kory) Nelson; great nephews and niece, Kade, Ian and Dru Nelson.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com