Lori Lynn Hess

August 21, 1959 – May 26, 2021

Lori Lynn Hess, 61, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home in Columbus, surrounded by family.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north of Columbus) with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Lori was born Aug. 21, 1959, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Elden and Lois (Plageman) Kapels. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Lori attended St. John's Lutheran School and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1977. She graduated from University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in education and later graduated from University of Nebraska - Kearney with a master's degree.