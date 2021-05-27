Lori Lynn Hess
August 21, 1959 – May 26, 2021
Lori Lynn Hess, 61, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home in Columbus, surrounded by family.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north of Columbus) with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Lori was born Aug. 21, 1959, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Elden and Lois (Plageman) Kapels. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Lori attended St. John's Lutheran School and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1977. She graduated from University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in education and later graduated from University of Nebraska - Kearney with a master's degree.
Lori found her love and true calling as a teacher, and especially loved teaching third grade. She taught 33 years in the Columbus Public School system, retiring in 2014. Lori then worked as a para at Immanuel Lutheran School of Columbus for five years. Lori was united in marriage to Jeff Hess on Oct. 30, 1993, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus and was blessed with one child.
Lori was active in the church, she served on numerous boards and participated in several bible study groups. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Lori had several hobbies, which included sewing, dancing, playing softball, and loved photography, entering several pictures at the fair. Some of her proudest moments was watching Shane golf.
Lori is survived by husband, Jeff Hess of Columbus; son, Shane Hess of Columbus; mother, Lois Kapels of Columbus; brother, Brian (Paula) Kapels of Creston; brother, Doug (Sheri) Kapels of Creston; sister, Julie Garrison of Norfolk; sister-in-law, Teresa (Kelley) Kennedy of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister-in-law, Linda Coulter of Le Mars, Iowa; brother-in-law, Scott Hess of Avoca, Iowa; and several nephews and nieces.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Elden Kapels; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Mathiasen; father-in-law, Verdell Hess; and brother-in-law, Brad Coulter.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be given to St. John's Lutheran School.
