Lorraine Book

August 10, 1956 - April 14, 2023

Lorraine Susan (Cech) Book went to her eternal rest on April 14, 2023 at the age of 66.

A celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Columbus, Nebraska.

She was born in Schuyler, Nebraska, on Aug. 10, 1956, to Edward and Wilma (Kobza) Cech. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, RoseAnn and Bob Gall; brothers-in-law, Roger Miller and Ken Meyer; and granddaughter, Kwyn Book.

She left this world better than she found it as both a believer in Christ and mother to a legacy that continues in her children, Joe (Amber) Book, PJ (Laura) Book, Lacey Book and Robert (Michelle) Book; and her 14 grandchildren, Aubrey, Bailey, Sally, Benjamin, Axsher, Samuel, Daniel, Harley Rae, Kit, Webb, Millie, Emily, Beatrice and Hawkens.