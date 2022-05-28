Lorraine Held
May 27, 1939 - May 26, 2022
Lorraine Held, 82, of Leigh, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.
Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Leigh with Ron Lofgran, PMA Officiating. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Monday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Committal in the Leigh Cemetery. Lunch following at the fairgrounds.
Lorraine was born May 27, 1939, in Leigh to Carl and Emma (Menke) Schroeder. She attended area schools and graduated from Leigh High School in 1957. She then studied two years at a trade school. On Nov. 24, 1962, she married Robert Held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Leigh. Over the years she worked for Braniff Airlines in ticket sales, Consumers Power District in Columbus, Clarkson Nursing Home, Bill's Bar, Park Place and she and a friend owned and operated Helping Hands - a cleaning and painting service. Needless to say, Lorraine loved to keep busy. She also attended all the activities of her children and grandchildren, loved antiques, sales and traveling, having gone to Germany where she visited family homes. Lorraine also was a baker and decorator of cakes for all occasions and she and Bob sold popcorn at the Colfax County Fair from Flossie's Popcorn Stand. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran, the Ladies Aid, had served on the Board of Park Place and was a proud member of the Legion Post #302 Auxiliary.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Traci Monro of Plattsmouth; three sons, Kip (Kamin) Held, Kit (Michelle) Held and Keal (Heather) Held, all of Leigh; one brother, Dennis (Alfreda) Schroeder of Columbus; 14 grandchildren, Ashleigh (William) Garner, Alexis (Tristan) Taylor, Arika, Aaron ,Aleigha and Aiden Monro, Kolton, Kaegan, Kanyon, Hallee, Haden and Makenna Held and Kammy Layton. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Reagan and Taylor Garner, Olivia and Marley Taylor and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 1994; and sister and brother-in-law, Marci and Mark Foltz.
Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.
Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel of Leigh in charge of arrangements.