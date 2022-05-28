Lorraine Held

May 27, 1939 - May 26, 2022

Lorraine was born May 27, 1939, in Leigh to Carl and Emma (Menke) Schroeder. She attended area schools and graduated from Leigh High School in 1957. She then studied two years at a trade school. On Nov. 24, 1962, she married Robert Held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Leigh. Over the years she worked for Braniff Airlines in ticket sales, Consumers Power District in Columbus, Clarkson Nursing Home, Bill's Bar, Park Place and she and a friend owned and operated Helping Hands - a cleaning and painting service. Needless to say, Lorraine loved to keep busy. She also attended all the activities of her children and grandchildren, loved antiques, sales and traveling, having gone to Germany where she visited family homes. Lorraine also was a baker and decorator of cakes for all occasions and she and Bob sold popcorn at the Colfax County Fair from Flossie's Popcorn Stand. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran, the Ladies Aid, had served on the Board of Park Place and was a proud member of the Legion Post #302 Auxiliary.