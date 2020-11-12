Lorraine Vacha

January 1, 1930 – November 9, 2020

Lorraine Vacha, 90, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with Father Stan Schmit celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, from 4-6 p.m. and continue on Saturday, from 1 p.m. until service time, all at the church.

There will be a vigil service at 6 p.m. Friday at the church. The funeral service will be live streamed on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Lorraine Vacha was born to Henry and Helena (Cohrs) Groteluschen on Jan. 1, 1930, at her parents' home in Grand Prairie, in rural Platte Center, Nebraska. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Prairie, on Feb. 2, 1930. When her parents moved to a farm south of Leigh, Nebraska, she attended school at District #46 in Colfax County through the eighth grade. Lorraine then attended Wilson Jr. High School, District #20 for the 9th and 10th grades, and finished her high school education at Kramer High School in Columbus, graduating in May of 1946.