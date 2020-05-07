Lou Ann Everett
February 3, 1931-May 5, 2020
Lou Ann Everett, 89, of Columbus, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Columbus.
The funeral service for the family will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. All current CDC guidelines will be followed for the service. Interment will be in the St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation for the public without the family present will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. The service will be broadcast on Gass Haney Facebook.
Lou Ann was born Feb. 3, 1931, in Richland, to Walter A. and Vera (Welch) Loseke. She went to school at District #41 in Colfax County, and graduated from Kramer High School in 1949. On March 12, 1950, Lou Ann was united in marriage to Donald O. Everett at St. John Lutheran Church in Shell Creek.
They lived in Omaha and Leigh before moving to Columbus. Lou Ann worked at Behlen Manufacturing. In 1989, Lou Ann and her daughters opened the Four Star Diner. She later worked at the Columbus Middle School cafeteria and volunteered at the Columbus Hospital. Lou Ann enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and being with her family.
Lou Ann is survived by daughter, Jeanette (Ed) Sitzman of Duncan; son, David (Connie) Everett of Columbus; daughter, Mary (Dan) Cerny of Columbus; daughter, Carolyn (Monty) Koch of Creston; 10 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Katherine (Bill) Louden of Sun City West, Arizona; brother-in-law, Jim (Joyce) Everett of Central City; sister-in-law, Sharron Badalucco of Little Sioux, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
Lou Ann was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Vera Loseke; husband, Donald Everett; son, Kurt Everett; infant sister.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
