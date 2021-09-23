Lougene Schumacher

December 18, 1928 – September 20, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the church. Interment will be in the SS. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery in rural Platte Center.

Lougene was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Guy and Mary (Staashelm) Blecher. She received her education in Humphrey Grade and High Schools. She then attended Midland College in Fremont. Lougene was united in marriage to Walter J. Schumacher on Sept. 29, 1948, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. She was employed at Consumer Public Power in Columbus. She lived on the family farm for 13 years before moving into Platte Center. In 2008, she moved to Prairie Village. Lougene enjoyed dancing, bowling, raising her four children and helping her husband with the insurance business. She was president of St. Ann's Sodality and enjoyed quilting and card club. She served on the St. Joseph Church Council. Lougene enjoyed spending time with her family.