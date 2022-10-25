Louis "Bud" Kuta

June 27, 1933 - October 22, 2022

Louis "Bud" Kuta, 89, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Louis Kuta was born June 27, 1933, to Charles and Antonia (Murray) Kuta in Columbus. After attending school, he went to work for MH Van Berg. In 1953, Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his discharge in 1955, he began traveling with Van Berg Thoroughbred horse racing. On Jan. 9, 1960, he was united in marriage to Rose Marie Paczosa at St. Stanislaus in Duncan. Rose Marie and Bud were a founding family of St. Isidore Catholic Church.

Bud worked for Van Berg Thoroughbreds for 35 years. He also worked for BDs and Lost Creek School.

Bud enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and polka dancing.

Bud is survived by his wife, Rose Kuta of Columbus; daughter, Barb (Tim) Cave of Columbus; daughter, Chris Knake of Hastings; son, Bob (Becky) Kuta of Columbus; son, Pat (Rhonda) Kuta of Columbus; five grandchildren, Jason (Lisa) Cave, Jami (Nick) Heiss, Joe (Kellie) Cave, Trenton (Ashley) Kuta and Lauren Kuta; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Alice (Dan) Tschantre of Columbus; sister, Betty Zywiec of Columbus; brother, Chuck Kuta of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Kevin Knake; and sisters, Irene, Evelyn and Virginia.