Louis ‘Louie' Salvatore

September 22, 1941 - July 20, 2022

Louis was born in Chicago on Sept. 22, 1941, to Benedetto and Edwina Salvatore. After attending Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, Lou chose to join the US Army and proudly served his country. After his military career, he began working at Appleton as a CPA. During his years as an employee of Appleton, he lived in Chicago and eventually chose to settle down in Columbus, Nebraska. Louis enjoyed his free time working out in his yard, reading and visiting with his family. Louis will be dearly missed by his family and loved ones.