Louis ‘Louie' Salvatore
September 22, 1941 - July 20, 2022
Louis “Louie” Salvatore, passed away July 20, 2022, at the age of 81, in Columbus, Nebraska.
Louis was born in Chicago on Sept. 22, 1941, to Benedetto and Edwina Salvatore. After attending Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, Lou chose to join the US Army and proudly served his country. After his military career, he began working at Appleton as a CPA. During his years as an employee of Appleton, he lived in Chicago and eventually chose to settle down in Columbus, Nebraska. Louis enjoyed his free time working out in his yard, reading and visiting with his family. Louis will be dearly missed by his family and loved ones.
Louis is survived by his son Vincent Salvatore, his sister Maria Dornburg and many nieces and nephews.