Louis Sojka, M.D.

Louis A. Sojka, M.D.
November 29, 1930 – September 6, 2021
Louis A. Sojka, M.D., of Omaha, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive in Omaha, Nebraska. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, followed by a 7 p.m. vigil service at West Center Chapel. Private family burial.
To view live broadcasts of the vigil service and Mass, visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.
Memorials to Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey and School, www.mountmichael.org, 22520 Mount Michael Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022.
