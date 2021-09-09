Louis Sojka, M.D.

Louis A. Sojka, M.D.

November 29, 1930 – September 6, 2021

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive in Omaha, Nebraska. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, followed by a 7 p.m. vigil service at West Center Chapel. Private family burial.