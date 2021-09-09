 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louis Sojka, M.D.
0 Comments

Louis Sojka, M.D.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Louis A. Sojka, M.D.

November 29, 1930 – September 6, 2021

Louis A. Sojka, M.D., of Omaha, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive in Omaha, Nebraska. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, followed by a 7 p.m. vigil service at West Center Chapel. Private family burial.

To view live broadcasts of the vigil service and Mass, visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.

Memorials to Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey and School, www.mountmichael.org, 22520 Mount Michael Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022.

Arranged by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News