Louise Wondercheck
January 10, 1921-April 13, 2020
Louise Wondercheck, 99 years old, of Fullerton, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, of natural causes at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. The family will not be present at the visitation. A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home, with Rev. Pete Jenks officiating. The service will be live streamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page. A private burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
Survivors include two sons, Ron and Sharlene Wondercheck of Columbus and Wayne and Ev Wondercheck of Fullerton; daughter-in-law, Rita Wondercheck of Greeley; son-in-law, Mike Gonsior of Fullerton; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Emily McCray of St. Paul; sisters-in-law, Nadine Sindelar of Norfolk and LaVonne Wondercheck of Fullerton; and brother-in-law, Joe (Hanne) Wondercheck of Apple Valley, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; daughter, Lana Gonsior; son, Harold Wondercheck; her parents; two brothers, Everett (Marvel) McCray and Robert McCray; and two sisters, Doris (Alfred) Berney and Lee (Cliff) Cyza.
Online condolences may be left at www.palmersantinfh.com.
