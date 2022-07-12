Louise Ziola
August 5, 1929 - July 8, 2022
Louise Ziola, of Columbus, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home at Cottonwood Place in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Isidore Church with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. also at the church. Internment is in All Saints Cemetery.
Louise was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Ashton, Nebraska, to Clarence and Theresa (Badura) Smedra. She graduated from Loup City High School in 1946. She was raised on a farm near Ashton, Nebraska. As a child, Louise and her brother Jerome contracted polio from which Jerome died. Louise experienced leg pain her entire life as the result of the polio. After high school graduation, she acquired certification from the county and began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse. The teaching job gave her a life-long passion for education. On Aug. 30, 1950, she married Archie Ziola at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville, Nebraska, and the couple moved to Columbus where they raised their three sons on an acreage. Louise loved growing flowers and taking care of her home and yard. Every year she would can and preserve numerous fruits and vegetables from the large family garden. She also enjoyed playing tennis with friends and watching her boys compete in sports. She was an excellent cook and always had homemade baked goodies available for family and friends. She was employed part-time by Miller Motel and the Answering Service but will most likely be remembered as the “catalog lady” at JC Penney where she worked for over 25 years. She was talented at crocheting, needlepoint and most enjoyed the quilting group at St. Isidore where she and Archie were founding members of the parish. After selling the family home of 66 years, Louise moved to Real Life where she met many new friends.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed very much by her family.
Louise is survived by sons, David (Sandy) of Crete, Ron (Peg) of Columbus and Steve (Shawn) of Centennial, Colorado; six grandsons; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judi Smedra; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Archie; her parents, Clarence and Theresa Smedra; and brothers, Jerome and Garry Smedra.