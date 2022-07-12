Louise Ziola

August 5, 1929 - July 8, 2022

Louise was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Ashton, Nebraska, to Clarence and Theresa (Badura) Smedra. She graduated from Loup City High School in 1946. She was raised on a farm near Ashton, Nebraska. As a child, Louise and her brother Jerome contracted polio from which Jerome died. Louise experienced leg pain her entire life as the result of the polio. After high school graduation, she acquired certification from the county and began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse. The teaching job gave her a life-long passion for education. On Aug. 30, 1950, she married Archie Ziola at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville, Nebraska, and the couple moved to Columbus where they raised their three sons on an acreage. Louise loved growing flowers and taking care of her home and yard. Every year she would can and preserve numerous fruits and vegetables from the large family garden. She also enjoyed playing tennis with friends and watching her boys compete in sports. She was an excellent cook and always had homemade baked goodies available for family and friends. She was employed part-time by Miller Motel and the Answering Service but will most likely be remembered as the “catalog lady” at JC Penney where she worked for over 25 years. She was talented at crocheting, needlepoint and most enjoyed the quilting group at St. Isidore where she and Archie were founding members of the parish. After selling the family home of 66 years, Louise moved to Real Life where she met many new friends.