Louise Ziola Jul 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Louise ZiolaAugust 5, 1929 – July 8, 2022 Tags Louise Ziola Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy Inspired by Ukraine, civilians study urban warfare in Taiwan AP Inspired by Ukraine, civilians study urban warfare in Taiwan Twitter sues government of India over blocked content AP Twitter sues government of India over blocked content These three-eyed shrimp were the terrors of the ocean 500 million years ago AP These three-eyed shrimp were the terrors of the ocean 500 million years ago