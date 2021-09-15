Lt. Col. Robert Dush

Lt. Col. Robert E. Dush

October 28, 1978 – September 6, 2021

Lt. Col. Robert E. Dush, 42, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Joseph Miksch officiating. Interment will be at the All-Saints Catholic Cemetery after the service with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Gass-Haney Funeral Home with a rosary to follow.

Robert E. Dush was born Oct. 29, 1978, in Sioux City, Iowa. He was one of five children born to Dorothy Dush. Rob grew up and attended school in Columbus, Nebraska, graduating in 1997 from Columbus High School. After graduation, Rob enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), also known as 29 Palms. After boot camp, he was stationed at Camp Pendleton where he met his future wife, Viladda Dush. Through that union, Rob welcomed two sons, Jonathan and Jeffrey. They were married on April 3, 2006, in San Diego, California. In July of 2012, the marriage was blessed with their son, Ryan.