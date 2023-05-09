Lucille Geier

March 14, 1931 - May 5, 2023

Lucille Geier, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home.

Born on March 14, 1931, to Arthur Nicklaus and Alma (Schreiber) Runge at their farmstead northeast of Columbus, Lucille Alma Runge was baptized and later confirmed as a member of St John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek. Through childhood, Lucille took care of the chickens, calves, milked cows and more. She loved them all as much as she loved gardening, a hobby she practiced throughout her long life.

Lucille spoke often about her 4-H experience, particularly about her favorite calf, a pet steer named Lucky, whom she showed to earn grand champion honors at the 1948 Platte County Fair. Lucille then travelled with Lucky to the World Fair in Chicago, Illinois, to participate in that famous livestock show, earning more awards.

Lucille attended District #2 Platte County Grade School and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1949. She remained on the farm with her parents until June of 1952, when she united in marriage with Donald George Geier. Shortly thereafter they traveled to Fort Riley, Kansas, where Don began his military service in the U.S. Army. After training, Don was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington, and Lucille worked as a civilian in the cafeteria. After Don's honorable discharge in 1955, the couple relocated back home to Nebraska. Together Lucille and Don rented a farm place close to her folks and partnered with her dad to raise livestock and grow crops.

The Geier family remained childless until 1965 when they adopted siblings Lynn Donald, age 4, and Debbie Lucille, not quite 3, through the Nebraska Children's Home Society. In 1968 the family moved to Lucille's childhood home after the death of her mother. These were uncertain times, for Don was simultaneously diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and nearly died during treatment. Lucille began working tirelessly to provide for her family. She raised chickens for meat and the dozens of eggs gathered daily. She milked her Swiss cows for dairy and cream. She sold the eggs and cream on a route in town with delivery on Thursday, the day she bought groceries. Meanwhile she planted an abundant vegetable garden and over an acre of potatoes each spring. She canned much produce and gave away more to those who needed it, never accepting any type of payment.

All the while and through 2022 Lucille took great pride in her flower garden, planting canna bulbs every year until these reproduced enough to extend plantings all the way down the driveway, a quarter mile in length. She consistently gave of herself to those she loved, more than what was needed, more than what was asked for, more than could be accounted for or repaid. She did these things out of love.

Lucille continued to support her kids in school, through 4-H and FFA, involvement with sports, the arts, academics and in life after school as they moved out into the world. There were many trials, but she did not give up on anyone. When her daughter Debbie struggled as a single parent, Lucille stepped up, almost singlehandedly, raised three grandchildren while Don worked on the road as a long-haul trucker. She did not complain but found new ways to make it work, helping grandsons Dustin and Dylan plus granddaughter Lindsey to grow and find success and become responsible adults.

Through the years Lucy worked at Dale Electronics, Columbus Sales Pavilion, the Columbus Police Department and Platte Valley Literacy. She volunteered for Platte County 4-H Livestock when her kids were members and attended most events of her grandchildren throughout their schooling.

As time passed, Lucille lovingly accepted new family members added through marriage. She enjoyed occasional visits from family and many chats with them on the phone. She continued to live her final days on the farm, caring for her animals and was looking forward to this spring, to begin working in her flower gardens. Dylan lived with Lucille and took great care of her during the last few weeks of her life.

Lucille is survived by her son, Lynn Geier of Norfolk; daughter, Deb Levey of Columbus; granddaughter, Lindsey (Aaron) Long of Shelby; grandson, Dylan Geier of Columbus; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Ashlyn and Gage Long of Shelby.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alma Runge; husband, Donald Geier; grandson, Dustin Geier; and son-in-law, Ray Levey.

Memorials may be forwarded to the American Cancer Society and Nebraska Children's Home Society.

