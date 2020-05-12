× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lucille Heins

September 13, 1927- May 9, 2020

Lucille Heins, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at the OKay Cemetery in rural Monroe, Nebraska, with The Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. The service will available for viewing at the Gass Haney Facebook page following the service.

Lucille was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Monroe, Nebraska, to Henry and Pauline (Behle) Heins. She attended school at Wattsville and also lived in Iowa and Illinois. She worked for Shurfine Foods in accounting, Northlake, Illinois, for 38 years. She retired in 1994 and moved to Columbus.

Lucille was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was baptized and later did volunteer work. She enjoyed bowling, reading, traveling, her flowers and her nieces, nephews co-workers and friends. Lucille always remembered everyone with cards for their birthdays or Christmas. Her spunky attitude kept the nurses and caretakers on their toes while she lived at Meridian Gardens and Brookestone Acres, where she enjoyed participating in the church services and social activities. She loved joking with everyone and had a kind heart.